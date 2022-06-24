Motilal Oswal launches audio campaign

24 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (MOFSL) has launched an audio campaign to promote its mobile app.

Said Varun Mundra, Vice – President – Brand & Product Marketing, MOFSL: “We took a native platform approach to engage with our digital audience through a unique audio-only messaging called ‘Ajab Selling ki Gajab Kahani Series’. These audio-only series are digital renditions of our core campaign, striking chord in the manner we best understand – unsolicited calls in everyday setup. Nudging the listeners to be careful and not fall for lucrative sounding financial opportunities which may be misfit and fatal in long term.”