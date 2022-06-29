Monster.com drives inclusive workplaces for LGBTQ+ community

29 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

As part of PRIDE celebrations, Monster.com, online career and recruitment resource, has launched a campaign called #ComeOutAsAlly to encourage safe and inclusive workspaces for the LGBTQIA+ community. The 50-day campaign will consist of workshops, LGBTQIA+ influencer curated content, interview features with community members and allies, and will finally culminate with a five-day D&I recruitment fair – Triumph.

Speaking on the campaign, Saurabh Srivastava, Chief Marketing Officer, Monster.com said: “Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is every organisation’s priority today, but most of us don’t know where to start. Understanding and unlearning biases through self-evaluation is a key step for employees, HR, and top management. Our ambition through this campaign was to create awareness and challenge people’s thoughts on overcoming workplace biases starting from our own workplace at Monster as well as others, encouraging more people to come out as allies. Moreover, our annual D&I job fair TRIUMPH is back again this year, championing the cause of diversity in the Indian job space and paving the way for equitable working opportunities for all.”