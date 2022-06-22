Milind Soman becomes brand ambassador for Fujifilm

22 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, producers of imaging and optical devices, has roped in Milind Soman as its healthcare, wellness and lifestyle brand ambassador. Soman will be a part of all major brand campaigns by Fujifilm India for Medical Imaging and Instax Division, with key focus on health awareness wellness and lifestyle campaigns.

Speaking on the brand’s association with Milind Soman, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have Milind Soman as our brand ambassador for our Medical Imaging and lifestyle divisions. Milind is synonymous with fitness and following a healthy lifestyle and is one of the stylish icon of India. We hope that our association with him will encourage Indians to think about and implement a health-conscious lifestyle and serve as a reminder that fitness can begin at any age. This is a testimony to our philosophy to NEVER STOP our endeavors for a healthier and Better India!”