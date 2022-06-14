Mila Kunis & Sharad Devarajan launch Armored Kingdom

13 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Actor, Producer, and Web3 innovator Mila Kunis and superhero creator Sharad Devarajan announced the launch of Armored Kingdom Media Inc., a new multi-platform, global entertainment universe spanning a Web3 trading card game, digital comics, animation and film. To commemorate the launch, a limited-edition Issue #0 comic book NFT will be available for free, for seven days at ArmoredKingdom.com.

Devarajan is the Founder of Graphic India, the leading comic, animation and creative studios and this will be the first comic and game championed by Kunis, an avid TCG/MMO gamer, who has previously launched a number of projects in the Web3 animation space.

Said Kunis: “I lost a good part of my youth to gaming, from World of WarCraft to Settlers of Catan. The moment I dove into Web3, I saw the opportunity to create an immersive universe where blockchain technology deepens the gaming experience and makes it more personal and immersive for every fan. Armored Kingdom will allow gamers to relate to their characters and gear in a revolutionary way, and we can’t wait to share more of that with you very soon.”

Added Devarajan: “Armored Kingdom has all the elements of a great fantasy meets sci-fi story that will take a global audience into a place of wonder. At Graphic India, our mission is to partner with the greatest creators and technologies in the world to innovate the future of storytelling across Web3 and the metaverse. Mila Kunis has been an early pioneer and leader in this space and it’s an incredible honor to collaborate with her. Armored Kingdom will push Web3 technology further than ever before, so we’ve turned to NEAR to help us make it a reality. Their expertise with community management, championing of the creative sector, and its carbon-neutral-user-friendly development platform won us over.”

Founded with Lindsey McInerney and Lisa Sterbakov, Armored Kingdom is built on NEAR – a carbon-neutral, community-driven blockchain.