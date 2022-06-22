Madison BMB creates mental health awareness campaign for music academy

22 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Madison BMB has created a mental health awareness campaign for True School of Music (TSM).

Said Raj Nair, CEO and Chief Creative Office, Madison BMB: “We have always believed in the power of creativity, and the potential it has in bringing about meaningful change. For this campaign, we used music itself as a language, quite literally, for its ability to have a universal impact and drive home the message of support we wanted to give to the creators of music. We are confident that it will strike the right chord with musicians especially and many will genuinely benefit from their association with True School Of Music and The Mood Space.”

Added Ashutosh Phatak, Co-Founder, True School of Music: “Music is such an integral part of our lives. It has the ability to inspire, motivate and heal. But the creative process has tremendous challenges. Musicians bare their souls and in that expression there is often anxiety and insecurity. This is a real issue that people go through and at TSM we would like to raise awareness about these issues while offering help and solutions at the same time. Whether you’re someone who is just thinking about having a career in music, or someone who is studying to be a musician or someone who is just starting their career or someone who’s had a very successful life making music, this process is riddled with ups and downs. I think it’s important for us to recognize this and help and support anyone who is in this inspiring and creative musical journey.”