Leo Burnett campaign for Canara HSBC LI

20 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has rolled out a new TVC campaign for its rebranding. It has renamed itself as Canara HSBC Life Insurance. The 3-film campaign is conceptualised by Leo Burnett.

Speaking on the launch, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said: “We have had customer-centric approach since inception and have always believed in the ethos of making and fulfilling promises. Gloriously completing 14 years of Company’s business, we are proud to launch our new holistic campaign. The Company will continue to firmly stand its ground to accomplish its dreams and aspirations with the new avatar. With our renewed promise of protection and customer service, we will continue to reinforce our core brand ethos and grow our digital and network presence, allowing customers to access our innovative products and best-in-class services on-the-go.”

Added Saarthak Dutt, Executive Creative Director, Leo Burnett: “The last two years opened up a new world of opportunities and rediscovered bonds. And with that we also saw a huge reordering of our priorities for both ourselves and our loved ones. With this insight at heart, we wanted to reassure audiences that Canara HSBC Life Insurance will be partnering with you in this journey of new promises”