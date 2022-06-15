Langoor hires Vinay Rao for client success

15 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Langoor, a digital marketing agency which was until recently part of Havas, has appointed Vinay Rao as its Head of Client Success.

Said Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor: “At Langoor, we are always scaling up and adding new clients to our roster. To ensure that our clients receive all the support and advice they need and to help their business grow, we decided to onboard Vinay. He is very driven and has innovative ideas and effortless communication skills that he brings to the table which is crucial for our business. Vinay’s vision for Langoor aligns perfectly with ours, making him the ideal match for the role.”