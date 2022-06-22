Kriti Sanon features in new digital campaign for Nyumi

22 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Nyumi wellness brand has launched its first-ever brand campaign, #BiteMe with Kriti Sanon.

Said Ananya Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Nyumi: “We launched Nyumi to make wellness approachable and accessible to women. Since our launch in 2021, we have seen significant growth for the brand and as we hit our one-year milestone this month, I am excited to bring to our audience our first-ever brand campaign. The Nyumi woman is quintessentially someone who believes in facing her issues head-on, and with #BiteMe, we are aiming to create a new way of looking at one’s problems and taking a stand against whatever life throws at us!”

Added Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Communications: “We are delighted to be a part of the journey that Nyumi has embarked on, to inspire Indian women to prioritize their health and well-being. Our campaign urges every woman to confidently say, “#BiteMe” to little-big health issues that hold them back every day. A confidence that comes with the Nyumi daily nutrition gummies and their perfect blend of Indian and western ingredients.”