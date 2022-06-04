Kotex relaunches Overnight Period Panties

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Kotex, an American brand of menstrual hygiene products owned and managed by Kimberly-Clark, is relaunching in India Overnight Period Panties that gives unparalleled period protection on heavy flow nights.

Said Saakshi Verma Menon, Marketing Director, Kimberly – Clark India: “As a brand, Kotex strives to work towards a world where a period never stands in the way of a girl’s progress. The Indian girl today, understands that periods are a natural process and openly wants to challenge any taboos or pre-existing negative biases that exist around it. We relaunch Kotex in India with the innovative and convenient Overnight Period Panties. As a woman I can vouch for how life changing this product is and I am thrilled to be able to launch this for the women in this country. Kotex overnight period panties offer women an unparalleled experience of a 360 degree leak free protection. For decades, women have been held back at night and periods have been a yet another reason for it . With the launch of this product, we encourage women to not let their period hold them back so they can own the night – in whatever way they choose to.”

Added Tanuja Bhat, Sr. Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India: “In a world that says that girls should be back home before night sets in, Kotex as a brand believes that confident, young girls can proclaim, ‘I own the night, I am the change’ and freely do as they please; be a professional gamer, a hula hooper, a night rider or simply take a rest night. The brand launch campaign challenges society’s regressive mindset and gives girls a powerful statement, an anthem that captures their unstoppable spirit as they set out into the world. The innovative product – Kotex Overnight Period Panties, challenges traditional formats and offers modern, superior period protection. Together, they bring alive the Kotex belief that ‘Periods should not come in the way of a woman’s progress’.”