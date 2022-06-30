Kohli jigs in Go Digit Insurance film

30 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Go Digit General Insurance announced the launch of its new brand campaign with brand ambassador Virat Kohli.

Said Tanya Marwah, Vice President, and Head – Brand Marketing, Digit Insurance: “Over the last 4.5 years, we have stuck to our mission of making insurance simple and accessible. Our customer base today is a testament to our efforts and the new brand campaign is a celebration of this milestone. The collective trust of our customers and partners has helped Digit scale in a way that the company is now present across most geographies and what better way to commemorate this than a catchy new anthem and hook step by everyone’s favourite, Virat Kohli.”