Khatabook fintech launches brand campaign

29 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Khatabook, a fintech startup that provides a digital ledger app targeted primarily at small businesses, has unveiled its latest brand campaign Naam Hi Kafi Hai, celebrating the goodwill of small businesses on international MSME day.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ved Prakash Yadav, Head of Marketing and Growth, Khatabook said: “Through this new campaign, we want to share authentic stories of Local business heroes and emphasise on the role they play in our lives. The campaign will remind the audience of the local businesses they purchase their supplies from, be it Guptaji ki sweets, Rambhai Ki Chai, or Babu ke vegetables. We want to celebrate this distinct aspect of MSMEs in India and our relationship with the local businesses. On this MSME day, we are also launching our MSMEs Video stories series called “Business Hua Easy” focusing on their journey, struggles, and how digital is helping them”