Kantar Multichannel Brand Impact study released

30 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Taboola, the recommendations engine, has announced the results of an independent Multichannel Brand Impact study from Kantar, data, insights and consulting company. The Kantar Multichannel Brand Impact study measured the effectiveness of video advertising within native environments against other environments, as it relates to helping reach brand impact goals. Key findings include:

Native video ads in the open web have a stronger impact on brand favorability and consideration than social or video platforms.

59% of study participants that received a native video ad exposure expressed brand favorability, compared to 50% for social platform exposures and 51% for video platform exposures.

Brand awareness improved by 26% when adding native video ads in the open web to a marketing mix.

When study participants were shown native video ads, 33% displayed top-of-mind awareness – compared to just 14% of the control group. When native video ads were combined with social platform video ads, top-of-mind awareness rose to 49%.

Said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola: “Video ads continue to prove valuable to brands, especially as TV dollars are moving to digital,” “With industry estimates indicating that video advertising in the U.S. will reach nearly $50B this year, brands have a lot of opportunities to influence customers, as long as they’re choosing the right platforms and mix of platforms to relay their messages. What the Kantar study and our client work spotlight is that native video ads on Taboola High Impact Placements (HIP) are an essential part of a successful media mix. We provide the editorial environments that people trust, on a massive scale, so brands can amplify their efforts with Taboola.”