Kantar launches 2nd edition of Creative Effectiveness Awards

24 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Kantar, the marketing data and analytics company, has announced winners of the second edition of its now annual Creative Effectiveness Awards. The firm tested more than 13,000 creatives for clients around the world. Around 10% (1300+) of those creatives were tested in India alone. The India report shortlisted over 350 ads, tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels.

Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers in five product categories- Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Durables, Home Care & Services. Kantar has also included a special segment on social causes and this edition spotlights

‘Un-stereotype’ which all about celebrating gender progressive advertising.

Here are the Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards 2022 India Winners:

Commenting on this year’s winners, Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer, Insights Division, Kantar said, “The spread of ads that consumers have perceived to be both creative and effective is an affirmation of the fact that the space for creativity even in context of marketing ROI is infinite. While there is no magic formula for creating such ads, we can start with the right ingredients and refine them by testing them out with consumers. Kantar is pleased to share the learnings that we have had in the area while working with the leading marketeers in India.”

Key highlights from this year’s report:

>> Kantar’s Strategic Sparks identified for effective and creative TV advertising:

1. Indians love to ride fulfilling story arcs: Stories create room for empathy, engagement, and vivid memories through which one could influence the way in which consumers think & feel about the brands.

2. Touch of drama helps: Just the right kind and quantity of spice delivered through creative storytelling and filmmaking, elevates even the repetitive themes, to make them more personal, relevant and aspirational.

3. License to be extravagant in visualization: Indians are open to suspending their disbelief for the well visualised film

4. Layer in emotional meaningfulness: Emotive contexts have the potential to make the consumers warm up to even the dry functional categories.

5. Show, not tell: Integrating brand payoffs as an organic plot event in the script is a timeless approach toward creating vivid and persuasive memories.

>> Kantar’s Strategic Sparks for effective and creative digital advertising:

1. Customized and integrated content yields significantly higher ROI​: Carrying forward creative stories and elements from other media amplify the impact of digital assets.

2. Shoot for instant meaning: Given the attention poor consumers and short window available, it pays to ensure that the consumers are not called to do any additional work for decoding what they are supposed to think and feel about the brand

3. Ride the moment: Embrace the topical issues and trends, to engage and be relevant

4. Strike an emotive chord: Well told stories open up consumers for longer format videos

5. Hook them early: Promise of a fulfilling story arc, emotive journey and humor help in ensuring that consumers stay invested beyond 6 seconds.

>> Unstereotyping: Time to mainstream progressive gender portrayal

Kantar’s collaboration with the Unstereotype Alliance has led to the development of the Unstereotype metric (UM) which Kantar now includes as a measure of gender portrayal in advertising as an integral part of its Link™ communication pretesting solution. Thus, setting a foundation for marketers to review the potential of their creative executions on this dimension to monitor progress over time.

Unstereotype metric* (UM) in the long term provides learning and context for gender progressive advertisements. UM is now measured for 14,000+ ads across 70 countries, 3,300+ brands and 251 categories.

:: Unstereotyping in advertisements is predicted to unlock higher marketing ROI. It signifies strong brand equity and is likely to impact short term sales as well. This impact is not only true for women, but progressive male role models also impact business outcomes across categories.

:: Progressive ads are more effective and trigger positive engagement. They are in general seen to be more enjoyable, relevant, different and even pleasantly surprising.

:: Unstereotyping affects various aspects of the brand- power, meaningfulness, difference and saliency especially seen in food & beverage, household and personal care categories.

:: There are clear and present rewards for brands that seek to be at the forefront of embedding progressive gender roles