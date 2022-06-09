Indian Express & Isobar launch ‘News Beyond Views’

08 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

The Indian Express and Isobar have launched a new initiative titled ‘News Beyond Views’.

Said Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group: “The fundamental objective of journalism is to serve the people with news, opinions, comments, and information on subjects that matter in a fair, accurate and unbiased manner. Any media house cannot afford to lose sight of this obligation. This initiative by The Indian Express and Isobar India not only showcases their integrity towards the reader but will also inspire other news publications to follow suit.”

Added Aalap Desai, CCO, Isobar India and Taproot Dentsu: “We believe that journalism is meant to be fair and honest, however, we don’t see this happening quite often. The responsibility then lies on our shoulders to make sure that every story covered reaches every reader. Our commitment to that kind of responsibility drove us to develop News Beyond Views. The germ and the beauty of the idea is that it is simple and a modern way of doing our job as a news corporation. When journalism of courage meets the simplicity of innovation, no news will miss the spotlight.”