India TV now in the US on Sling

20 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Leading Hindi news channel India TV wlll now be available in the United States on Sling Television.

Said Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV: “India TV’s aim is to inform and empower global Indians with accurate, indepth, unfiltered, fact-based journalism without any bias, outrage, or sensationalism. Making India TV available in the USA is one more step towards our goal. We are proud of our experienced team of TV journalists, anchors, producers, camerapersons and other skilled staff, who toil day in and day out to bring news as it happens to your drawing rooms”.

Sling TV is a service that livestreams news, sports, and other TV shows from the internet, but without the set-top box. Viewers in the US can access any internet-connected device, including iOS and Android devices, and Xbox Ones, to watch India TV.