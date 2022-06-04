Ikea rolls out new campaign for home furnishings

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Swedish conglomerate Ikea has launched a new integrated campaign in India across television, OOH, and digital channels. The campaign focuses on Ikea’s wide range of home furnishing solutions. Under this campaign, Ikea has released two TVCs, featuring two of its iconic products for the living room and bedroom.

Commenting on the new campaign, Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, Ikea India said: “At Ikea, we understand the need of having a home that truly resonates with how our customers feel, and therefore, we have designed our offerings to suit our customers’ needs. We aim to bring great design that is functional and affordable into the lives of our customers and make their everyday better. We offer a wide range of over 8000 products that enable customers to furnish their homes to cater to the diverse needs of the family.”