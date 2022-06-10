Hyundai Mobis launches campaign for Anti-Counterfeit Day

10 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Mobis India, manufacturer of automotive parts, accessories and mobility solutions for Hyundai Motors in India, has launched a ten-day long all-encompassing Digital campaign – “Safety Har Baar, Bharosa Baar Baar” on Anti-Counterfeit Day to promote the use of genuine parts. This initiative is a clarion call to stop the use of non-genuine products, which pose a huge threat to safety of customers as well as the genuine auto players in the market. The Digital campaign is active from June 1st-10th, 2022.

Said Yong Goon Park, Managing Director, Mobis India – AS Parts Division: “With rapid technological advancements in the automobile industry, it is a sad reality that manufacturing and marketing of non-genuine auto products is at an all-time high. What’s more perturbing is that despite strict measures, the situation remains grim leaving all auto companies incurring a huge loss of revenue. Most importantly, it imposes a huge threat on the safety of the passengers. It is even dangerous to gauge the impact of using non-genuine products as these never comply with the stringent criteria of standard genuine manufacturing processes and hampers the brand credibility drastically.”