Hrithik Roshan features in new film of Beardo

29 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Beardo, the male personal grooming brand, has unveiled a new film starring actor Hrithik Roshan.

Commenting on the launch of #HairyMasculinity, Sujot Malhotra, CEO Beardo, said: ‘That Beardo as a brand has been always championing the cause of masculinity. Masculinity is something that needs to be celebrated, as endorsed by the ever-growing popularity of the OG Bearded look. We laud the grit, courage, ambition & charm of #HairyMascuinity’