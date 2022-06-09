Himalaya launches new equity campaign

08 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Himalaya Wellness Company has launched a new equity campaign that inspires consumers across age groups to prioritise health and wellness. The campaign brings to life Himalaya’s vision of “Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.” The campaign is created by FCB Ulka and production is by Gulliver Motion Pictures.

Speaking on the campaign, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “At Himalaya, we believe that wellness is the real happiness. This brand film reiterates our commitment to creating awareness on the role of wellness for healthy and happy living. Himalaya has pioneered and developed a range of head-to-heel consumer products, reinforcing our vision of Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.”

Added M. Damodaran Nair, President and Head of Office (FCB Bengaluru): “Over the past couple of years, we’ve all realised the importance of health and wellness in some way or the other. It was the right time for a brand like Himalaya, which has pioneered wellness and built its legacy for over 90 years, to reiterate the role of wellness in our daily lives. The old saying ‘health is wealth’ has never been truer, and Himalaya goes one step further to say, ‘wellness is true happiness.”