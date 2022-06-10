Himalaya encourages consumers to prioritize Wellness in new campaign

10 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Himalaya Wellness Company, has launched a new equity campaign which inspires consumers across age groups to prioritise health and wellness.

Speaking on the campaign, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company, said: “At Himalaya, we believe that wellness is the real happiness. This brand film reiterates our commitment to creating awareness of the role of wellness for healthy and happy living. Himalaya has pioneered and developed a range of head to heel consumer products, reinforcing our vision of Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart.”

Added M Damodaran Nair, President & Head of Office, FCB Bengaluru: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve all realised the importance of health and wellness in some way or another. It was the right time for a brand like Himalaya, which has pioneered wellness and built its legacy for over 90 years, to re-instil and reiterate the role of wellness in our daily lives. The old saying ‘health is wealth’ has never been truer, and Himalaya goes one step further to say, ‘wellness is true happiness’.”