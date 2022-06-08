HDFC Bank launches national campaign on ESG

07 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

To observe World Environment Day, HDFC Bank has announced the launch of four films that highlight the bank’s social and environmental initiatives under its flagship programme Parivartan. These films are part of a nationwide ESG campaign and have been conceptualised by ad agency Leo Burnett.

As part of the campaign, the bank has also planned a high-decibel activation in over 40 locations across the country. At over 125 busy traffic signals the bank will put up a short street play to encourage people waiting to turn off their engines to reduce air pollution.

Said Ravi Santhanam, CMO, HDFC Bank: “HDFC Bank has always been committed to leading responsibly. We believe that as India’s largest private-sector bank, we must use our brand to create a positive social impact and make a difference in the lives of communities. With this campaign, we want to raise awareness on the simple steps we can take to prevent a catastrophic future. We need to come together and act now so we can create a better tomorrow.”

Added Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett: “At Leo Burnett we pride ourselves on working with HumanKind brands. HDFC Bank has always empowered people by putting purpose at the heart of all their endeavours. With the latest campaign, we want to highlight the importance sustainable progress and our films reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainability. World Environment Day was the perfect time to launch our campaign.”

Now if only the bank were to train its energies on making all its outposts (branches, ATM counters etc) truly accessible for Persons with Disabilities.