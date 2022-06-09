Haldiram Snacks starts search for a creative agency

By Our Staff

Haldiram Snacks has embarked on a search for a creative agency. It is welcoming pitches from creative agencies in its first-ever such move. The F&B leader is looking to onboard an agency that works hand-in-hand with its marketing goals.

Said Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Haldiram Snacks: “We are excited to open pitching from creative partners until we zero down on one that suits our needs the best. Whether you’re a global agency or a boutique one, share your vision for the heritage brand with us, in a brief way. The agency will be working closely with Batra to achieve marketing targets and increase visibility in alignment with the brand’s larger vision.”