Haldiram Snacks appoints Divya Batra as Head of Marketing

02 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd has onboarded Divya Batra as its head of marketing. Batra will focus on scaling up marketing efforts and launching new categories at Haldiram in her new role.

Said Batra: “I am excited to start this new journey in my career. I am glad to be able to bring over 15 years of experience in strategising, planning, executing new product launches with consumer insights and driving up sales through online & offline brand campaigns, in store activations & consumer engagement programmes. Haldiram is a heritage brand in the F&B industry, and I am thrilled to lead its marketing strategy and operations,”