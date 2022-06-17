Godrej Aer Matic’s new TVC

17 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Godrej Aer, the bathroom, car and home fragrance brand, unveiled its TVC campaign, ‘If rooms could talk’ for Godrej Aer Matic, an automatic fragrance diffuser variant. It is conceptualised by Creativeland Asia.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said: “There’s nothing more relaxing than spending quality time with your family and fragrance plays a key role in uplifting the mood. Godrej aer matic’s fresh fragrance creates happy & relaxed family moments. This smart fragrance plans its day around yours and lets you create custom spray schedules like every 10, 20, or 40 minutes. The new TVC emphasises these key features of the product with the help of smart VFX making it more interesting for consumers to watch. There is also a smart matic version which is bluetooth enabled”

Adds Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia: “If rooms could talk” is a fertile space for a brand that has always been quirky in its communication. In this ad, we’ve pretty much demonstrated what would happen if objects in a living room were to actually prep themselves for a family movie night. Just the perfect stage for aer matic to make a grand entry and settle the chaos. A word on the actors, they were an absolute riot and wouldn’t stop talking.”