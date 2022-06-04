Ganguly to promote Joyville by Shapoorji Housing

03 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Joyville, the housing platform of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, is all set to launch its brand campaign with Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador.

Said Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing: “We are glad to have onboarded Sourav, who is a household name across the country. He is known for his unique leadership, thriving passion, trust, and reliability. Thus, resonating strongly with the core attributes of our brand. All Joyville developments are an address where you are surrounded by people with drive to succeed and Sourav truly represents this spirit.”

Added Parikshit Pawar, CMO, Joyville Shapoorji Housing: “Partnering with Dada is essentially a strategic move. He is recognized for his winning attitude, both on and off the field and is famously regarded as the catalyst of change for Indian cricket. This association between dada and Joyville by Shapoorji Pallonji, can be viewed as a coming together of two winners from their respective fields. Such a symbiotic brand fit is very rare to see.”