GAIL rings alarm bells about air pollution

23 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

GAIL (India) Limited, the government owned natural gas processing and distribution company, has launched a digital campaign to raise awareness about air pollution. The campaign titled ‘Air Pollution Ka Alarm” has been launched through GAIL’s Hawa Badlo initiative. Under this, a number of posts, reels and short stories are being published through Hawa Badlo’s digital platforms. The centre piece of the campaign is a short film on #AirPollutionKaAlarm which has been released on Hawa Badlo’s Youtube channel.

Speaking about the latest campaign of Hawa Badlo, S Halder, Executive Director said:“Hawa Badlo is our ongoing initiative to spread awareness about air pollution and educate the masses to switch to cleaner fuel. During its journey, it came to light that while people are aware of the harmful effects of polluting fuels, they are ignorant of solutions to address the problem. The campaign has adapted to build awareness of the energy alternatives available and galvanize people into adopting natural gas and other cleaner energy sources for a cleaner and sustainable lifestyle.”