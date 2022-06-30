FoxyMoron appoints Aditya Mehra as Creative Director – South

30 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Ccreative and performance digital agency FoxyMoron (part of the Zoo Media network) has appointed Aditya Mehra as Creative Director – South. In this role, Mehra will lead the creative operations for the agency’s South clientele. He will report to Dhruv Warrior, FoxyMoron’s National Creative Director.

Commenting on this, Prachi Bali, National Head Partnerships and Business Head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media) said: “Aditya is a powerful force in the workplace and uses his vast experience and tireless energy to raise the creative standards of our teams in the south, and produce work that exceeds the expectations of clients. We look forward to working alongside him and creating some wonderful work.”