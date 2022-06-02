Flipkart unveils three new ad films

02 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Flipkart has rolled out three new ad films under its ongoing campaign #BachonKaKhel to highlight the industry-first benefits and policies introduced for 4.2 lakh sellers. The campaign is conceptualised by Art-E MediaTech.

Said Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head – Marketplace, Flipkart: “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we are constantly innovating and bringing new solutions to empower our seller partners from across the country. In this digital commerce era, we want to handhold and nurture MSMEs from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, who are ambitious and are looking to unlock their growth potential. Through the ‘Bachon Ka Khel’ campaign, we aim to educate the seller community about the ease of doing business with Flipkart in a simple and efficient manner.”

Added Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Art-E MediaTech: “For us, the task at hand was to retain the impact and relevance of the characters and their roles as portrayed in the first two series of Bachon Ka Khel campaign. At the same time, we wanted the viewers to feel the air of change in not only the e-commerce platform but also in the way it positively impacts the sellers. With a fresh set-up and more new characters than the previous ones, these films are a whole new story of the way the Flipkart Seller Hub is changing the dynamics of online selling in India, by placing the seller and entrepreneur community in the centre of focus of these innovations.”