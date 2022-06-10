Flipkart ropes in Alia Bhatt to promote EOSS

10 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Flipkart has announced its end of season sale (EOSS) event which will bring more than 10,000 brands with a selection of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. It has roped in Alia Bhatt for TVC to promote EOSS. The week-long event EOSS will happen from June 10 to 17.

Commenting on the event, Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion said: “Flipkart always aims to bring joy to people, in big ways and small, through a diverse offering on our platform. The End Of Season Sale is truly a festival for us. And given the phenomenal response it has received through the years; we are sure our customers and partners share this sentiment. As a marketplace platform, we are bringing sellers, brands and customers together while leveraging technology solutions to bring unparalleled value to our customers. Every season, Flipkart observes consumer behaviour and works collaboratively with thousands of brands in the ecosystem, to bring forth the best products and offers. After a two-year hiatus, we look forward to making this season a memorable one for everyone involved. We are confident that this event will propel our endeavour to onboard the next 200 million customers and chart a sharper growth trajectory for our partner brands.”