Flipkart Health+ digital mandate won by HiveMinds

24 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

HiveMinds, a the Bengaluru-based digital marketing arm of Madison World, has won the digital mandate for Flipkart Health+. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations. Flipkart Health+ is the healthcare foray of Flipkart, the Walmart group firm.

As per the new mandate, HiveMinds will be responsible for the digital performance targets using all the available digital platforms and publisher networks.

Said Arvind Charanyan V, Chief Business Officer, Flipkart Health+: “Post Covid, there has been an increase in demand for healthcare and wellness products across the country, which is currently underserved especially in the remote areas. We want to leverage technology in a way that strengthens the healthcare ecosystem and enables it to serve customers better by making accessibility to healthcare simpler even for those residing in distant areas of the country and contributing towards a healthier India. Digital as a medium has the reach with the customers and we’ve carefully selected HiveMinds for the experience and expertise they bring to the table.”

Added Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, of HiveMinds: “We’re proud to be associating with Flipkart Health+ by winning this highly contested mandate. I am sure that with our experience with the digital healthcare ecosystem, we will be able to take the Flipkart Health+ message across the country.”