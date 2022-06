Filter Coffee Co. bags digital mandate for Global Beauty Secrets

27 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Integrated marketing agency Filter coffee co. has bagged the digital mandate for Global Beauty Secrets, a personal care brand. It will now be in charge of building the brand’s digital presence and awareness.

Said Anuja Deora, Founder, and CEO, of Filter Coffee Co: “We anticipate that our tailor-made strategy and upbeat content marketing approach will strengthen the core offering and expand the brand’s reach in the digital ecosystem.”