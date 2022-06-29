Equiniti India Appoints Tom Thomas as Head of Marketing

29 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Equiniti (EQ), the UK-headquartered shareholder management Fintech, has appointed Tom Thomas as Head of Marketing and Branding in India.

Commenting on his appointment, Anand Ramakrishnan, MD Equiniti India, said, “Tom is the natural choice to lead our branding initiative in India. His multidisciplinary experience and deep knowledge gives him a unique understanding of how external audiences view and engage with Equiniti. He will play a crucial role in defining our brand as we continue to bring Indian talent to global markets.”