EOS Globe gets new identity

14 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Eureka Outsourcing Solutions announced plans to change its name to ‘EOS Globe’.

Said Abhinav Arora, CEO at EOS Globe: “2022 observes a significant juncture in the expansion of this organisation. We have developed unique adroitness to serve the automotive, banking, consumer durables, direct to home and digital media, e-commerce and hospitality, financial, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and communication, and energy and utility sectors over the past years. Now, we aim to grow EOS Globe as a brand of global repute in digital transformation. We will leverage technology and innovation to address the most pressing consumer needs. By changing the logo and our corporate name, EOS Globe aims to establish itself as an industry leader for enhanced customer experience, digital transformation, innovation, and relentless growth.