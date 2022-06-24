Django Digital crafts influencer campaign for Rasna

By Our Staff

Rasna, the soft drink concentrate brand, has rolled out an influencer campaign on Instagram. This is in association with its digital partner – Django Digital, collaborated with music composer Mayur Jumani to flip the iconic ‘I Love You Rasna’ tagline. Celebrity moms like Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan Pataudi can be seen grooving to the song.

Said Shivang Shah, Co-founder at Django Digital: “It has been a pleasure to work with a legacy brand like Rasna. Times have changed since we first heard the iconic ‘I Love You Rasna’ tagline and saw the evergreen advertisement on our televisions. To bring out the same emotions by adopting the new-age marketing strategy was a challenge we were willing to take on. We realised that this campaign was a success when moms in our neighbourhood were found grooving to this audio tune and sipping on Rasna with their children. The campaign has already garnered a reach of over 1m+ views and has created an engaged mom influencer community on Instagram. This just goes on to prove that Influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways to expand the brand’s reach and increase credibility in the market.”