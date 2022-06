Dhoni to now be brand ambassador of drone startup Garuda Aerospace

06 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been roped in to be the Brand Ambassador and Shareholder in Garuda Aerospace.

Said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace is ecstatic about the development, “I’ve always been an Ardent Admirer of Mahi Bhai & to have him as a part of the Garuda Aerospace family is honestly a dream come true” said Agnishwar. He added by saying “Mahi Bhai is the epitome of Dedication & I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our Cap table adds tremendous value which will motivate our team to perform better.”