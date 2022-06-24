DDB Mudra promotes Meesho

24 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Meesho, the internet commerce platform, has rolled out a digital marketing campaign to deepen engagement with small businesses.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO, Supply Growth, Meesho said: “We have just crossed 6 lakh seller registrations on the platform, recording a 7X increase since April 2021. Nearly 70% of all Meesho sellers hail from tier 2+ cities such as Amritsar, Rajkot and Tiruppur, among others. With the kind of growth we are witnessing on our platform, we are even more focused on making deeper inroads into Bharat. Our two pronged approach ensures that we are reaching out to MSMEs through both digital and on-ground avenues. Through the ‘Meesho Seller Express’, we aim to get up close and personal with our sellers, allowing them to share their insights and opinions.”

Added Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head-West, DDB Mudra: “Getting the right customer pool is critical for any business to grow. Even more so if the business owner is selling on the vast ocean that is the internet. Our campaign seeks to allay the fears that every growth-oriented seller is bound to have and convince him or her that Meesho is the right platform to connect them with customers who seek both great quality and great value. And we’ve done this by painting an interesting picture of perception versus reality.”