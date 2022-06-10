Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You aren’t originally from Mumbai? Haven’t you ever thought about moving out from here, far from the rate race. Kolkata, Ahmedabad or even nearby Pune?

10 Jun,2022

A Friday question, but also because we keep getting asked as to why we don’t move out of the city. So to help clear the cobwebs in our head, we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the June 10 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. You aren’t originally from Mumbai? Haven’t you ever thought about moving out from here, far from the rate race. Kolkata, Ahmedabad (where you spent time) or even nearby Pune?

A. In the grand design of the Almighty, geography is an illusionary attachment to a location. We feel we shall be peaceful if we go back to our roots. But is it really so? Peace happens when one is happy with one’s mental abode and geography plays a least role in it. Job, career, health, etc often compel people to change location but in the philosophical and natural sense, one’s roots are where one feels rooted.

It’s true for me. I don’t know about others. When I love the soil of the earth, I love the local. I am geography0neutral as the world is my playing field. I am in the wind, I am in the shadows, I am in the fragrance of the flowers, I am in every season, I am the dust, I am in you. There is no “OTHER”. There is only “WE”.

I am rooted in pancha bhoota (just clarifying: Pancha Bhoota includes elements which, according to Hinduism, are the basis of all cosmic creation. These elements are: Prithvi, Varuna, Jal, Agni, Vayu and Akasha). Now why do I need another rooting. My rooting is in Pancha bhoota.

Existence is geography-neutral. Love and harmony are the only roots in earthly existence.

I am sure you won’t like the answer and must be wondering why did you ask the question. But when I have no question, how do I answer?