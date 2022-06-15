Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | There is a needless diplomatic tangle that India has got into it after the utterances of a politician on a TV channel. But by inviting rabid folks on air, wasn’t this bound to happen?

15 Jun,2022

Q. There is a needless diplomatic tangle that India has got into it after the utterances of a politician on a TV channel. But by inviting rabid folks on air, wasn’t this bound to happen?

A. Your probabilistic cause and effect correlationship seems to be coincidental. The utterances could have happened even in any other media. The freedom to comment in a democratic country can’t be controlled unless it’s post-event evaluation of sedition or anti-national. In the age of instant media, premeditation about the possible consequences of one’s comment may not be a god-gifted strength for all.