Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The rains have arrived in Mumbai. How does Dr Bhaskar Das, the philosopher and thinker, relate to it? Can one really hope that Monsoon 2022 will wash away all ills of A&M&E?

22 Jun,2022

This ought to have been a Friday question, but then the Rain Gods have made their presence felt in right earnest in Mumbai. And even if you aren’t a resident of Mumbai, if you are in A&M&E, the rains in Mumbai may be a variable one has to contend with. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 22 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Rains happen due to seasonal cycles and it has no responsibility of washing out all ills of all sectors and humanity. While flowing water or rains clean dirt automatically upto a point , but it’s the individual or collective volition and will could effectively do the cleaning. Why delegate the responsibility upwards (literally also)?