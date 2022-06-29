Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | The PwC report released last week indicates that while digital is galloping ahead, print is not dead yet, at least in India. But clearly one can’t be getting complacent?

The PwC report was released last week, so we asked our Wizard with Words a question on one of its top findings. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 29 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Every report of M&E consultants for the future is positive in growth projections, post Covid/health care concerns, supply chain constraints and geopolitical volatilities. While the overall advertising spend pie is North directed, its individual distribution by media formats is constantly in a flux due to changing consumption paradigm. Some percentage decline needn’t mean that one has to write the epitaph of a medium. Directionally, the media owners should get a message that every strategy has an expiry date and it’s time to recalibrate it, rather than bemoaning dwindling share of advertising spend for a particular medium. Complacency in any business is a sure recipe for doom.