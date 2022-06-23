Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s time to plan a holiday for the Oct-Dec 2022 period. What would you recommend: a vacay in India or abroad? Kashmir or, say, Switzerland?

Another day with a soft question, but you can expect a more serious one tomorrow. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 23 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. First, Oct-Dec 22 is too far, to my mind. While revenge vacationing has started, yet the volatility in case of the spread of virus (perhaps of any variety) could any time disrupt any plan. In such a period of uncertainty, vacations, anywhere, India or abroad, is a great escapism from the stress of semi-lockdown in the form of some restriction or the other. So, I have no recommendation beyond enjoy everywhere that keeps one happy, healthy and stress-free. Needless to say, individual allocation of discretionary spend would determine the destination.