Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It’s Summer Solstice 2022. Or what’s called the Longest Day? Since the day is going to be longer than the usual, albeit by very little, what would you like to catch up on today?

21 Jun,2022

Q. It’s Summer Solstice 2022. Or what’s called the Longest Day? Since the day is going to be longer than the usual, albeit by very little, what would you like to catch up on today?

A. Longest day has a scientific explanation of the reason the way nature functions during some part of the year. Science isn’t my strength. So, I don’t want to enter that space. But your question doesn’t concern space. Hence: no problem.

But are you serious? Longest day would help us do more work? I don’t think it’s ever a function of duration of a day. For the procrastinators, no amount of time is enough. For a busy individual, the current supply of time in a day could create an optimised contribution to their list of priorities, to be attended to. In my long career, I never felt the need for stretching a day to be effective. So I have no change of plan for the so-called longest day.