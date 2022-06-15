Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In the entire Layer’r Shot ad controversy, while everyone is gunning for the advertiser, what about the media entities which aired it? Aren’t they as responsible? And liable?

14 Jun,2022

It’s a question that needed to be asked, given that there have been murmurs that the media entities are as liable for the contents of everything they air. Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 14 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. In the entire Layer’r Shot ad controversy, while everyone is gunning for the advertiser, what about the media entities which aired it? Aren’t they as responsible? And liable?

A. I think all concerned parties need to take the onus for creating communications (read advertising) that have repercussions on society at large. There are three actors when a communication is developed, viz: the client, the creative and media planning and buying agency and the media house. There needs to be some checks and balances at every level so that an appropriate control system can gets activated at relevant points of time. The million dollar question is that can liberty of creativity give us the licence to caricaturise sentiments and be oblivious of human dignity? The community involving all three players need to introspect on the subject.