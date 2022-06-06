Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If you had an opportunity to reconnect and exchange notes on what’s been happening ever since he’s left us, what would it be?

06 Jun,2022

Let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 6 edition of Das ka Dum. Have a safe week ahead.

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Pradeep Guha would’ve turned 70 today. While you’ve written a moving account in the book of memories released last evening, if you had an opportunity to reconnect and exchange notes on what’s been happening ever since he’s left us, what would it be?

A. Boss : you are now a septuagenarian. Let’s party with all friends. Now that Covid has subsided, ek party toe Banta hai. I shall also join the club in a year’s time. So we shall have more fun.

Meanwhile, how about learning a bit about how the world of M&E are changing fast. Your learning at Singularity University can be very handy. Let’s evaluate how Metaverse and Blockchain are going to change the media landscape.

Incidentally, our alma mater is going strong in spite of all tectonic shifts that are shaking the media world and changing audience behaviour. Let’s meet soon.