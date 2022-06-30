Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Given Softdrink brand Robinsons ending its 86-yr Wimbledon sponsorship, would you say brands could lose out by exiting long-standing sporting ties?

30 Jun,2022

We often quiz our Wizard with Words on international developments, as they could have some learnings for us in India. Like this one we asked Dr Bhaskar Das for the June 30 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

Q. British softdrink brand Robinsons ended its Wimbledon sponsorship of 86 years as it is “broadening its summertime reach”. It doesn’t really concern us in India, but would you say brands could lose out by exiting associations with long-standing sporting ties?

A. To take a call to discontinue a 86-year-old association with a marquee sporting event like Wimbledon must be critical decision for the company. I don’t have visibility to the factors that led to this decision, but in view of rising interest in other forms of experiential sporting events, it may be prudent to not to keep all eggs in one basket. So the cumulative TOM of the brand over multiple high octane sporting events would ensure better salience . After all, every sporting event needs a refreshing and hydrating drink to energise it.