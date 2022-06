Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Do you think to ensure diversity of talent, corporate India should look beyond B-schools to hire freshers?

17 Jun,2022

A not-so soft Friday question, but a pertinent one. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 17 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

A. Absolutely. It may be a reality that renowned institutions do impart high quality capabilities amongst its students. But, while a renowned institution can assure an employer of the quality of a candidate, this perception may not always be valid, as subsequent career growth for many such candidates might not have followed the aspired for career graph. These days talents are coming up from unusual places and institutes. You may call it Dhoni-isation of India Inc. In real life, this trend of lesser known institutions has already started.