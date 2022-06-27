Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Dentsu Creative is Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions 2022. Would it be right to say that Indian advertising creativity has arrived or was it always there and not recognised enough?

27 Jun,2022

It was a happy week for the Indian creative forces at Cannes Lions 2022. So we asked Dr Dr Bhaskar Das a question on our wins in the June 27 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Dentsu Creative is Agency of the Year at Cannes Lions 2022. Would it be right to say that Indian advertising creativity has arrived or was it always there and not recognised enough?

A. There is no doubt that Dentsu Creative becoming the Agency of the year at Cannes Lions 2022 is a huge achievement. I doff my hat to the whole team of the agency for bringing home this accolade from the festival. In fact, kudos to the entire Indian contingent for achieving the highest tally of medals in the festival.

While we must celebrate this year’s achievement, we should not surmise that Indian creativity hasn’t been recognised enough. Many factors play a role in the selection of winners of a creative communication. After all it’s a subjective decision and for a renowned festival like Cannes, it’s not fair to even arrive at such a conclusion. Over the years, Indian creative fraternity have made its mark on the world stage. It has reached its zenith in this year’s festival. I am sure the results would give impetus to the community to excel further in future.