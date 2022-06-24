Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | As someone who is now zipping through the expressways of the Metaverse, what is your advice to marketers targeting Gen Z-ers, the original inhabitants of that world?

24 Jun,2022

Some food for thought as we end the week. Presenting Dr Bhaskar Das in the June 24 edition of Das ka Dum. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. As someone who is now zipping through the expressways of the Metaverse, what would your advice to be a marketer targeting Gen Z-ers, as they are the original inhabitants of that world

A. These are early days for me. I am learning myself now about the wonderland. So I won’t have the audacity to even be prescriptive on the subject.

Having said that, a few meta cognitive points can be shared as my leanings: