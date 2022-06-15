DailyHunt appoints DViO Digital for performance creatives

15 Jun,2022

By Our Staff

Digital marketing agency DViO Digital has been appointed as creative and digital agency for DailyHunt.

Said Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, DViO Digital: “At DViO Digital, we believe in navigating through a business’s growth journey and helping them realise and utilise marketing tools which are beneficial. With the team’s deep understanding and experience of marrying data, creatives and technology, we are looking forward to transforming the brand. We have a unique strategy in place and we are very excited to get started on it.”