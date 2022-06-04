Condé Nast India appoints Pankaj Singh Parihar as CBO

Condé Nast India has announced the appointment of Pankaj Singh Parihar as Chief Business Officer. Parihar will report to Alex Kuruvilla, Managing Director, Condé Nast India.

Said Kuruvilla: “2021 was the year when Digital + Video became the largest commercial platform for Condé Nast India. The future growth will continue to be driven by these platforms along with our events business, which is beginning to make a comeback. I am excited to have Pankaj on board with us as his experience in driving large scale digital transformation for businesses across industries will be significant as Condé Nast aims to strategically partner and provide our digital audience and data (1P) and content (IP) capabilities.”

Added Parihar: “Condé Nast has recently been through a global transformation and it’s an exciting time to be part of the company. The premium brands of Condé Nast India have always been a source of inspiration to me and I am eagerly looking forward to working with Alex Kuruvilla and leading the commercial teams at Condé Nast India towards the next phase of growth, business transformation and digitisation of the organisation.”